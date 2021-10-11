Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post $2.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,425%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

