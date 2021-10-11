Boston Partners Sells 6,508 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $480.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

