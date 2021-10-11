Boston Partners Sells 743 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 71.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $42.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

