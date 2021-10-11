Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $76,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.