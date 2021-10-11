Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 709 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $259.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $189.92 and a 1-year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

