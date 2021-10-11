Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAW. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $177.32 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $131.62 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.11 and its 200 day moving average is $182.57.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.