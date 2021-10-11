Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN opened at $410.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.32 and a 200-day moving average of $439.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

