Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 813.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 181,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 205.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGC stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

