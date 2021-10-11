Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,440 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $223,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $60.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.