The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.37.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

