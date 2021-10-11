Hays (LON:HAS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised Hays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Hays alerts:

LON:HAS opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.42. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other Hays news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.