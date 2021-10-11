Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 1,459.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Qudian worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QD stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Qudian Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.42). Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

