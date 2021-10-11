Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,641 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 403,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.05 and a one year high of $98.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.