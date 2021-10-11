30,000 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $44,594,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $41.40 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on STM. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.