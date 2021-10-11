Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,222 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $872,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,231 shares of company stock worth $33,021,800. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.