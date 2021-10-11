The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The European Equity Fund were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 52.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEA stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

