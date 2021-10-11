25,100 Shares in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUD. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Audacy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $504.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,480.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500 in the last ninety days. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

