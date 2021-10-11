Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

