Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 300,968 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 2,013.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,968 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth about $48,192,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

