AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,056 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,056 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC opened at $47.48 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

