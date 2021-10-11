Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,196.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.