AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,671,000 after buying an additional 121,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 20.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 416,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

