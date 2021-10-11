AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $842,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Repligen by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Repligen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $258.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.83. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

