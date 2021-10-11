AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $8,860,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

