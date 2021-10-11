AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 4,222 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 164.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $150.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.08. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

