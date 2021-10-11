AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

