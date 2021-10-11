Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 323 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

NYSE PLOW opened at $37.82 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $869.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.