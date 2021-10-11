Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 773,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pontem were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNTM. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNTM opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Pontem Co. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

