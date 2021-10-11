Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

IRT stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

