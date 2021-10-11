Blair William & Co. IL Sells 263 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.80.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $326.60 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.00 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.19 and a 200-day moving average of $354.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

