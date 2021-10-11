JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $33,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $58,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $722.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $507.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $777.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

