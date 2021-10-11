Blair William & Co. IL Invests $269,000 in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

FMBI opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

