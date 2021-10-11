Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after purchasing an additional 513,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $98.55 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,108 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,016. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

