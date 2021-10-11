Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aqua Metals by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

