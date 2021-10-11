XTX Topco Ltd Invests $56,000 in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,156 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,235 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 701.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLNT stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Fluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

