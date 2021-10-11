XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in vTv Therapeutics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 703,436 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 322,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 97,257 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTVT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of VTVT opened at $1.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of -1.86. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT).

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.