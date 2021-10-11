Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.