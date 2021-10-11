$0.45 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,730,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 167,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,115 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.