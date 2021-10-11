XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in OptiNose by 67.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 6.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth $57,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $159.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.11.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.