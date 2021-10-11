Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after buying an additional 303,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 378,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after buying an additional 224,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $167.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

