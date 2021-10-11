Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.82 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 258,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

