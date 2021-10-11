Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Berkeley Lights at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLI opened at $18.09 on Monday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

