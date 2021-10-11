Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 31,292.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

OMC opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

