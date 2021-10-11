8,096 Shares in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFX opened at $9.77 on Monday. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

