1,467 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $171.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.74 and a 200-day moving average of $162.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.