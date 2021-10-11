Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 333.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,450,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,574 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $17,420,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $15,166,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,821,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

