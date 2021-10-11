Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,017,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qell Acquisition by 33.0% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QELL stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

