Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 154 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,885,000 after purchasing an additional 125,704 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $155.66 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.95 and a 52-week high of $156.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average of $141.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

