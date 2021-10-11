Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

NYSE AWK opened at $170.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.