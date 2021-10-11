Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 794,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,741,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $279.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.